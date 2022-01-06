Avalon Investment & Advisory Grows Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 330.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LAD opened at $292.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $300.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.03 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.89 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total transaction of $74,933.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.67.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

