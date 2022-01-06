Avalon Investment & Advisory Buys 5,824 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,208 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 151,820 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $21,700,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 43,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 78,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 36,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 61,856 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM stock opened at $186.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total value of $1,815,561.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,506 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.91.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

