Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,038 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Trex were worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Trex by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 22,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trex by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,096,000 after acquiring an additional 114,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Trex by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,455,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,754,000 after purchasing an additional 68,431 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 156,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,916,000 after purchasing an additional 12,514 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TREX opened at $126.62 on Thursday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.76 and a 52-week high of $140.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 64.60 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.30.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 2,055 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $262,813.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $640,276.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,274 shares of company stock worth $2,123,699 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TREX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

