Congress Asset Management Co. MA Decreases Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,610 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $6,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 380,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,887,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 27.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

EME opened at $127.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.20. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.36 and a 12-month high of $135.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

