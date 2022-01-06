Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 11,543 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,543 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.32% of LendingTree worth $5,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 711.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in LendingTree by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in LendingTree by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in LendingTree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in LendingTree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

TREE opened at $126.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.30. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $372.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.06 and a beta of 1.52.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.57 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 1.22%. LendingTree’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LendingTree news, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $614,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities decreased their target price on LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingTree has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.67.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

