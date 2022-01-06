Metaverse ETP Trading Down 2.6% This Week (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000351 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $11.98 million and $12,874.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001927 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,551,633 coins and its circulating supply is 79,551,535 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

