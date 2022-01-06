Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,940.94

Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,940.94 ($26.15) and traded as high as GBX 2,025 ($27.29). Rathbone Brothers shares last traded at GBX 2,015 ($27.15), with a volume of 42,965 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RAT shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,170 ($29.24) price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,500 ($33.69) to GBX 2,600 ($35.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,172.25 ($29.27).

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. The firm has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,944.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,942.24.

In related news, insider Iain Cummings bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,898 ($25.58) per share, for a total transaction of £23,725 ($31,970.08). Also, insider Dharmash Mistry bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,943 ($26.18) per share, for a total transaction of £48,575 ($65,456.14). Insiders have purchased a total of 3,758 shares of company stock worth $7,245,760 in the last quarter.

About Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT)

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

