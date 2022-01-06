Marston’s (LON:MARS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 79.68 ($1.07). Marston’s shares last traded at GBX 78 ($1.05), with a volume of 1,909,237 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Marston’s from GBX 95 ($1.28) to GBX 85 ($1.15) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.21) target price on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Marston’s from GBX 140 ($1.89) to GBX 120 ($1.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.62) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 107.50 ($1.45).

The stock has a market cap of £500.04 million and a P/E ratio of 3.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 74.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 80.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.33, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

