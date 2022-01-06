Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.84

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.56 ($0.01). Borders & Southern Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.62 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,796,884 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 9.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of £2.77 million and a PE ratio of -5.72.

Borders & Southern Petroleum Company Profile (LON:BOR)

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. It is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. The company holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Borders & Southern Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borders & Southern Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.