Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $79.52

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$79.52 and traded as low as C$77.15. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares last traded at C$77.75, with a volume of 103,686 shares changing hands.

RBA has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “market perfom” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$75.00.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$84.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$79.63.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$415.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$410.38 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 2.5199998 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.03%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.