Short Interest in Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) Drops By 78.6%

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the November 30th total of 271,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 225,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of CPUH remained flat at $$9.77 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,913,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,121. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75. Compute Health Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $10.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition by 0.4% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 608,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition by 31.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition by 40.7% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 85,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 24,727 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition by 54.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 820,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 290,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

