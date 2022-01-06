Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Trading 109.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can now be purchased for about $16.34 or 0.00038061 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market capitalization of $36.01 million and $159,392.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded up 109.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored ProShares VIX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00061682 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00070017 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,365.89 or 0.07841899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00076343 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,827.17 or 0.99779325 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007917 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,204,232 coins. The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “mVIXYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored ProShares VIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored ProShares VIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.