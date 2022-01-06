Short Interest in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) Declines By 77.3%

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 77.3% from the November 30th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NEV traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.26. The company had a trading volume of 104,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,911. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $17.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.25.

Get Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000.

About Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-end investment fund which, provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value and total return. Its secondary objective is to enhance portfolio value and total return. The fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.