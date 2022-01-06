Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a decline of 79.9% from the November 30th total of 182,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 940,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,122,000 after buying an additional 202,927 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,711,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 41.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 553,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after buying an additional 162,611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 38.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 459,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after buying an additional 126,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 311,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after buying an additional 13,090 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KBWD traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.61. 156,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,915. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $21.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.