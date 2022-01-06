USA Financial Portformulas Corp Has $52,000 Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lessened its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $485,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Accenture by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,057 shares of company stock worth $9,123,550 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.43.

NYSE ACN opened at $397.18 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $241.73 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $251.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $376.78 and its 200-day moving average is $342.94.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

