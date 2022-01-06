Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Stolper Co boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 40,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 12,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $78.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.68 and a 200-day moving average of $74.84. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -320.00%.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $162,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.47.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

