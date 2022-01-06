Genesis Shards (GS) Price Hits $0.13

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Shards has a total market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $30,615.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00061682 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00070017 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,365.89 or 0.07841899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00076343 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,827.17 or 0.99779325 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007917 BTC.

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Shards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Shards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

