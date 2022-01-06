CyberMiles 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $536,905.00 (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $4.40 million and $536,905.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CyberMiles has traded down 4.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,854.05 or 0.99841954 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00039270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.03 or 0.00316926 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00093129 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008777 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007139 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

