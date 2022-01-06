Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.05% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.45.

Shares of Equitable stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.12. 2,627,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,901,892. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.55. Equitable has a 52 week low of $24.56 and a 52 week high of $36.09.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Equitable will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $42,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $509,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,038. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Equitable by 714.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Equitable during the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Equitable during the second quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Equitable during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equitable during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

