Short Interest in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Expands By 30.2%

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 915,000 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the November 30th total of 702,800 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 163,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Carriage Services stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.47. The company had a trading volume of 115,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,448. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.16. The stock has a market cap of $990.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. Carriage Services has a 52 week low of $32.71 and a 52 week high of $66.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $95.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.34 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This is a boost from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSV shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

In related news, VP Christopher Manceaux sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $55,624.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $1,360,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,549. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Carriage Services by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after buying an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 67.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 169.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 64.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

