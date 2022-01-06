Short Interest in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Rises By 31.5%

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the November 30th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 72,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 23.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 63,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 12,254 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 322,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after buying an additional 14,575 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 16.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 210,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 29,744 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $5,060,000. Institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IIM traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,590. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $17.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

