Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 849,800 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the November 30th total of 648,300 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 177,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Shares of MEI traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.39. 135,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,154. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.29. Methode Electronics has a 12 month low of $37.51 and a 12 month high of $50.19.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Methode Electronics will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 17.95%.

In other Methode Electronics news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 20,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $909,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 800 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $35,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 10,757 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

