Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 849,800 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the November 30th total of 648,300 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 177,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.
Shares of MEI traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.39. 135,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,154. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.29. Methode Electronics has a 12 month low of $37.51 and a 12 month high of $50.19.
Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Methode Electronics will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Methode Electronics news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 20,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $909,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 800 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $35,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 10,757 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.
About Methode Electronics
Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.
