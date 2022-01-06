Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $10.11 Million Stock Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.25% of Cohen & Steers worth $10,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNS. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 22,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNS stock opened at $90.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.31. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a one year low of $62.43 and a one year high of $101.22.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $154.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.17 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 81.40% and a net margin of 26.36%. Cohen & Steers’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous None dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Separately, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

