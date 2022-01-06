The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 172.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 205,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,150 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $7,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 15,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 51,778 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

SHYF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

The Shyft Group stock opened at $49.96 on Thursday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.64 and a 12-month high of $54.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.62.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $272.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,034,150 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

