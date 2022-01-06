LHT Reaches Market Capitalization of $113,368.39 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 6th. LHT has a total market cap of $113,368.39 and $6.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LHT has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar. One LHT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LHT alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006985 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007607 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000838 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000093 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000223 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About LHT

LHT (LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LHTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.