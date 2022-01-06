aWSB Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $59,968.00 (aWSB)

aWSB (CURRENCY:aWSB) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 6th. aWSB has a total market capitalization of $261,373.01 and $59,968.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, aWSB has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar. One aWSB coin can now be bought for approximately $42.76 or 0.00099683 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get aWSB alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00061663 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00069595 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,365.59 or 0.07846487 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00076363 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,836.58 or 0.99868652 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007945 BTC.

aWSB Profile

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

aWSB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aWSB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aWSB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aWSB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aWSB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aWSB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.