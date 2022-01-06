Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Short Interest Up 28.4% in December

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 909,600 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the November 30th total of 708,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 234,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 4,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $234,983.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 7,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $402,341.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 99,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 13,473 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 26,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 14,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SCHN traded down $7.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,348,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.54. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1-year low of $27.72 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.50.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $845.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 24th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

