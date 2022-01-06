Next Fifteen Communications Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) Shares Down 4.5%

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (OTCMKTS:NXFNF)’s share price was down 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 6,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NXFNF shares. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group from 1,350.00 to 1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average is $14.61.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

