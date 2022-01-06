CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Shares Down 1.7%

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC)’s stock price dropped 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.13 and last traded at C$1.15. Approximately 390,892 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 950,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.17.

Separately, Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of C$245.36 million and a P/E ratio of -10.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.29.

CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$39.16 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that CloudMD Software & Services Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Essam Hamza acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,819,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,214,230.

CloudMD Software & Services Company Profile (CVE:DOC)

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in North America. It offers CloudMD telemedicine application, a telemedicine platform that connects patients to licensed physician through videoconferencing technology; operates a network of inter-connected medical clinics; and Re:Function, an integrated network of 8 rehabilitation clinics that offers various rehabilitation services.

