Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Shares Down 5.4%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY)’s stock price fell 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.02 and last traded at $27.13. 128,645 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 111,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.66.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLLNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup cut Cellnex Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Cellnex Telecom in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Cellnex Telecom alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.40 and a 200 day moving average of $31.66.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.