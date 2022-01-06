SnowGem (XSG) Price Down 13.2% This Week

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 6th. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. During the last week, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00018982 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001220 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1,756,320,579.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 1,430,302,323.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 1,922,300,945.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

