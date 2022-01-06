Americana Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Wr (NYSEARCA:EXD)

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Wr (NYSEARCA:EXD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Separately, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Wr by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 105,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 30,099 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EXD opened at $12.25 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Wr has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.11.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.0708 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Wr Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund is a diversified closed-end fubnd managed by Eaton Vance.

The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation.”

The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more U.S.

