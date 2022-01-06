Americana Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 6.3% in the third quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 31,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 7,850.0% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 5.9% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.7% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $377,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $1,119,583.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total value of $842,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 in the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $305.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $211.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $313.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.66.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.36.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

