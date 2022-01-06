$44.25 Million in Sales Expected for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) will announce sales of $44.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.50 million to $47.00 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II will report full-year sales of $84.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $84.00 million to $84.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $170.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ:DCRN opened at $9.96 on Monday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II by 4,226.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II by 2,523.3% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

