Montag A & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,976,237,000 after purchasing an additional 124,203,149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,564,624,000 after purchasing an additional 93,442,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CSX by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,006,480,000 after purchasing an additional 62,168,569 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,169,571,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415,872 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CSX by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,313,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123,717 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $37.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $83.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $38.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.39.

In related news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

