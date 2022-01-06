Montag A & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 557.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 33,914 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $113.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.21. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $115.21.

