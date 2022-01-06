Montag A & Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,148.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22,998 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,155,000.

Shares of IYH stock opened at $289.94 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $238.04 and a one year high of $302.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $289.18.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

