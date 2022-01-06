Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Short Interest Down 71.4% in December

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the November 30th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of GXSFF remained flat at $$0.65 during midday trading on Thursday. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,581. Goldsource Mines has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.72.

Goldsource Mines Company Profile

Goldsource Mines, Inc is an advanced staged exploration company, which focuses on Eagle Mountain Gold Project. Its objective is to increase saprolite resources . The company was founded on December 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

