Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $308.23 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $239.41 and a 52 week high of $328.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $318.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.71.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

