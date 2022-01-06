Montag A & Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hamel Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $441,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,200,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,799,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WGO shares. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp cut shares of Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $73.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.80. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.80 and a 12-month high of $87.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.63%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

