Montag A & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:Y opened at $658.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.66. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $563.47 and a 12 month high of $737.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $670.93 and its 200 day moving average is $663.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.60) by $3.34. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Alleghany in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Alleghany news, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total value of $181,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Joseph Patrick Brandon bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $652.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,631,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

