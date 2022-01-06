Associated Banc Corp Invests $213,000 in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,003.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $342.28 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.70 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The stock has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $352.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

