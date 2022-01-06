Associated Banc Corp Acquires 65 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HII shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.33.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $50,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $186.99 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.36 and a 12 month high of $224.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.24. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

