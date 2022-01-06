Associated Banc Corp Has $367,000 Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Associated Banc Corp decreased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,749,000. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,224.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $404,000.

Shares of TIP opened at $126.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.11. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.51 and a 52-week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

