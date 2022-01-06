PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 52,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCH opened at $56.58 on Thursday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.94 and a fifty-two week high of $65.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.14. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

PCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

