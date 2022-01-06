ClariVest Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of IDT worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of IDT by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of IDT by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of IDT by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of IDT by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of IDT by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDT alerts:

Shares of IDT stock opened at $43.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.58. IDT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $67.30.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 28.36%.

In other IDT news, COO Bill Pereira sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $222,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of IDT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.