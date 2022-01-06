Pushpay (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF)’s share price rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15.

About Pushpay (OTCMKTS:PHPYF)

Pushpay Holdings Ltd. engages in the development of platform for mobile commerce and electronic payments and tools for merchants to engage with consumer. It focuses on the provision of donor management system, including donor tools, finance tools, and a custom community app, to the faith sector, non-profit organizations, and education providers.

