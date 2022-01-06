Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.41 and last traded at $2.41. Approximately 640 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.09.

About Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY)

Incitec Pivot Ltd. engages in manufacturing and selling of explosives, fertilisers and industrial chemicals. The company operates through businesses: Asia Pacific, Americas, and Corporate. The Asia Pacific business operates through five segments: Incitec Pivot Fertilisers, Southern Cross International, Fertilisers Elimination, Dyno Nobel Asia Pacific and Asia Pacific Eliminations.

