Rubicon Organics (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Shares Down 1.3%

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF)’s stock price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.49. 4,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 12,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.84.

Rubicon Organics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ROMJF)

Rubicon Organics, Inc engages in the building of super-premium organic cannabis brands. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and Corporate. Its brand includes 1964 Supply Co The company was founded by Jesse McConnell and Peter Doig on May 15, 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

