Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) shares were up 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.20 and last traded at $51.20. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.05.

Several analysts have commented on NENTF shares. SEB Equities downgraded Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.64.

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider and streaming company in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It creates, produces, and distributes television shows, commercials, feature films, branded content, and events for broadcasters, streamers, distributors, advertisers, and other organizations.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.